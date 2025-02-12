Firefighters: 1 severely burned, 2 others hurt after cars catch fire during crash in Orlando

Update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has released a statement regarding today’s two-vehicle crash on Narcoossee Road.

“The Orlando Police Department is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11 a.m. today on northbound Narcoossee Rd., between Savannah Park Dr. and Nonacrest Dr.

Preliminary information indicates that the vehicles were driving recklessly - weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed prior to the collision. Both vehicles lost control, left the roadway, and struck trees. Upon arrival, first responders found both vehicles on fire.

Three people sustained injuries as a result of the crash. Two individuals are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while one remains in critical condition.

The southbound lanes of Narcoossee Rd. have since reopened; however, the northbound lanes remain closed as the investigation continues.

The Orlando Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or the events leading up to it to contact OPD. Investigators are seeking any photo or video evidence related to the incident.

This is an active investigation, and this is all the information we are able to provide at this time.”

Previous Story:

Several Orlando police and firefighters responded Wednesday to a crash in the Lake Nona Estates area.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Narcoossee Road, near Savannah Park Drive.

Skywitness 9 flew over the scene as first responders helped victims and a vehicle that appeared to have been damaged by fire.

Data shows at least 12 units from the Orlando Fire Department responded to this crash.

Orlando police said all lanes of Narccossee Road are shut down in the area.

Drivers need to seek an alternate route.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Officers are at the scene of a crash near Narcoosee Rd and Nonacrest Dr.



All northbound and southbound lanes of Narcoosee are currently shut down.



Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/C49mxKUBZA — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 12, 2025

Orlando firefighters said three people were hurt, and one was severely burned after both cars involved in the crash caught fire.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

