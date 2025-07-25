Elevator at Winter Park senior living facility back on

WINTER PARK, Fla. — After weeks forced to walk up as many as 14 flights of stairs, neighbors at the Calvary Tower Senior Apartments have at least one elevator operating once again as of Thursday evening.

Channel 9 first reported on the case on Wednesday. The residents, who are in their 70s, 80s, and 90s, said they were concerned about having an emergency without a functioning elevator. The company responsible for the facility, Silvertree Residential, had issued a statement saying the problem would be fixed by the end of the day on Thursday.

Late Thursday afternoon, a Channel 9 crew was back at the facility, but at the time, no elevators were working. “We saw some maintenance people today, but nothing so far,” said an 82-year-old resident who lives on the 9th floor.

Around 8 p.m., Silvertree Residential issued the following statement:

“Our elevator is now operational. The contractors were able to get the part and get up and going for our residents.”

Channel 9 confirmed with three other residents that at least one elevator is back on, while two others remain inactive. “It’s not ideal, but it’s much better than not having any elevator at all,” said a resident on the 13th floor.

