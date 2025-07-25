Men convicted of killing 6 in ‘Xbox murders’ to have court hearing Friday

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The two men convicted in the so-called Xbox murders are expected back in court on Friday.

Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter are set to be back in court for a “Spencer” hearing.

A jury has once again recommended the death penalty for both Victorino and Hunter after their original death sentences were overturned on a technicality.

A mistrial was declared during a 2023 resentencing, leading to Friday’s proceedings.

The Spencer hearing allows defense lawyers to present additional evidence before the judge’s final decision is made.

This step is crucial in the judicial process, especially after the complications in previous sentencing attempts.

