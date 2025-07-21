2 people, including innocent bystander, shot outside Daytona Beach business

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police say two people were shot on Madison Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police said two people got into a confrontation outside Pacesetter Personnel Services. Police said one of them, Nathan Joseph Lee, pulled out a gun and shot the other person multiple times.

Police said a stray bullet hit a bystander who wasn’t involved.

Both were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Lee, 23, was arrested and charged with .

