Teen seriously injured after being hit by car in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy is in serious condition on Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Pine Hills, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near 4847 N. Powers Drive.

FHP said a 2017 Nissan Rogue was traveling north on Powers Road when the teen, who was walking north on the sidewalk, entered the travel lane into the direct path of the vehicle.

The teen was struck and taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in serious condition.

The driver, a 53-year-old Orlando woman, was not transported and remained at the scene, troopers said.

Witness John Dupuy said the crash was captured on his dash camera.

“Three kids standing on the sidewalk ran right in front of her. The other two kids said he was running from a dog. The dog was behind the fence,” Dupuy said.

Dupuy said he called 911 and ran out to help while the victim was surrounded by two friends.

“I kept telling them, leave him laid down, keep him, keep him on the ground because he’s banged up, you know, you don’t get up and move around because it just makes it worse,” Dupuy said.

Channel 9 asked the driver involved how she was doing.

“Very bad. Very sad,” she replied.

FHP said the investigation remains ongoing.

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