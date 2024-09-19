Student brings disassembled handgun to Ocoee High School, police say

OCOEE, Fla. — School Resource Officers at Ocoee High School found a student with a disassembled handgun Thursday morning.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., officers at Ocoee High School received a tip that a student may have brought a gun to school.

The student was located, and their backpack was searched.

Items found in the backpack included the lower half of a handgun, an extended magazine, and other contraband.

Read: Sheriff Chitwood says deputies will continue to arrest and identify students who threaten schools

The location of the remaining parts of the handgun is unknown.

No students were injured during the incident, and students remained in their classrooms while the investigation was underway.

This is an ongoing ingestion, stay with Channel 9 for the latest.

Read: Volusia deputies arrest 2 more students after online school shooting threat

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group