Las Vegas’ Area15 cancels Orlando entertainment complex, puts land on market

ORLANDO, Fla.

Las Vegas-based Area15 no longer plans to build an Orlando location, putting its tourist-corridor land on the market.

The immersive entertainment complex was announced in 2022 as a second location, following the successful launch of the concept in Las Vegas. A cross between an art museum, an amusement park and a mall, Area15 would have been more than 300,000 square feet in size and was expected to open in 2024.

Instead, the company has listed for sale the 16.5 vacant acres off Interstate 4, north of the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlet, that it bought two years ago.

