Brightline celebrates 1 year of service from Orlando to South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline is celebrating its one-year anniversary of service to Orlando.

Channel 9 anchor Alexa Lorenzo boarded the train this week for a trip to South Florida and learned more about Brightline’s future.

Hundreds of thousands of people have made this trip within the past year, and Brightline leaders still expect new riders to try the trains.

Read: Brightline named to TIME’s list of 100 most influential companies of 2024

Brightline says 32 trains run daily between Miami and Orlando.

Brightline President Patrick Goddard said Brightline is averaging about 250,000 passengers a month.

Read: See where Brightline plans to open another Central Florida station

“We’re really just still getting started. We’re one year into an asset that’s going to probably be around for the next 100 years,” Goddard said.

Partnerships with theme parks, cruises, sports teams, hotels, and more are attracting first-time riders.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group