Brightline to open new train station in Central Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline announced plans to open a new train station along its high-speed route from Orlando to Miami.

The City of Coca said negotiations are moving forward to build a Cocoa Station near SR-528 and US-1.

Brightline is teaming up with Space Coast stakeholders and the city to gather resources for a station.

A Cocoa in-line station represents a significant infrastructure investment and will have great economic impact on our community, with the goal of improving connectivity and accessibility for residents and visitors to the Space Coast,” said Cocoa Mayor Michael C. Blake.

The Cocoa stop would be the first in Brevard County for Brightline.

Other Brightline stations include Orlando International Airport, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale. Aventura and Miami.

Brightline officials and government leaders also hope to connect Brightline to Tampa in the future.

There is no official word on when a Brightline station could be built in Cocoa.

