Brightline increases service to 32 high-speed trains between Orlando and South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline is putting even more trains on its tracks between Orlando and South Florida.

It’s been almost three months since high-speed rail service started between Orlando International Airport and Miami.

Now, Brightline says 32 trains will be on the tracks, with 16 daily departures from Miami and Orlando.

The updated schedule adds a train leaving Orlando at 5:50 p.m. and arriving in Miami at 9:15 p.m.

