15-year-old arrested, charged with felony after making school threat at Apopka High School

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka police arrested a 15-year-old on Friday after the student made a threat against Apopka High School during a live-streamed pep rally, where the threat was posted in the chat.

Police were made aware of the threat around 7 a.m., and promptly placed the school on hold.

The Apopka Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit and School Resource Unit immediately launched an investigation and with the help of Orange County Public Schools District Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the individual responsible was quickly identified and taken into custody, according to a news release.

“The Apopka Police Department takes threats of violence seriously, and this behavior will not be tolerated,” said Deputy Chief Jerome Miller. “Public safety remains our top priority, and we acted swiftly to address the threat. Thanks to the prompt actions of school staff, our dedicated School Resource Officers, the Criminal Investigations Division, the Orange County Public Schools District Police, and our federal partners, we were able to resolve this situation without harm to any students, faculty, or community members.”

WFTV is not naming the student who has been charged with the following charges - felony: written or electronic threats to kill, cause bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism and misdemeanor: disruption of a school function

“I want to thank the Apopka Police Department for their quick response. They, along with all of our law enforcement partners, work tirelessly to investigate each and every report of a threat,” said OCPS District Police Chief Bryan Holmes. “Today’s arrest is proof that social media threats or any threat against a school or student will not be tolerated. We will continue to encourage anyone who sees something, to say something, notify a trusted adult and report it to law enforcement through Fortify FL. We urge everyone not to forward or repost any threat you see, immediately report it. There are serious consequences for those that forward or repost a threat through text or social media.”

