Deputies: Ocala man used position as coach to entice children

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — We are learning new details about the Ocala man charged with several child sex crimes, including human trafficking.

On Thursday, Marion County deputies arrested Carl Lombardo after the sheriff’s office received a report on Aug. 31 that Lombardo did not return a 15-year-old to their parents’ house after a sleepover at his home.

Deputies said Lombardo had filmed a video of the 15-year-old writing a note to his parents asking to stay with Lombardo, but they learned he had forced the child to do it.

The child was returned, but through the investigation, detectives discovered that Lombardo had used his as a coach to get close to children and keep them at his home for multiple days.

The 58-year-old coached kids at the Boys and Girls Club as part of the i9 Sports program.

Deputies said Lombardo met his victims at the Boys and Girls Club. According to the Boys and Girls Club Lombardo was never a volunteer with them - instead he was a volunteer coach with i9 Sports which rents space at the club.

A spokesperson for i9 Sport said Lombardo coached nine games with their program but has not been involved in any other capacity since.

According to the arrest report deputies believe Lombardo used his position as a coach to build trust and gain access to children.

“He had close proximity to children,” said Marion County Sheriff’s Officer Public Information Officer Zach Moore. “He had clear predatory behavior.”

Law enforcement searched Lombardo’s cell phones, where they found child sexual abuse material, including images of the suspect cuddling the children, according to a news release.

When Lombardo was arrested, deputies said he told a Marion County detective that he was trying to “save” the children from abuse and offered the children’s parents $5,000 each to keep them.

Lombardo was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail on no bond.

Lombardo remains in jail accused of several child sex crimes, including human trafficking of a child for commercial sexual activity, interference with child custody, lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age, lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 16 years of age, lewd and lascivious exhibition, and two counts each of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

A spokesperson with i9 Sports provided WFTV with the following statement:

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of the young athletes that participate in i9 Sports leagues and their families. i9 Sports has a zero-tolerance policy related to anything that puts child safety at risk.

Consistent with company policy, all volunteers, including this individual, complete and pass a thorough background check before becoming an i9 Sports volunteer, and volunteer activity is always overseen by i9 Sports staff. Volunteers are never left alone with children.

This individual volunteered for 9 game days and has not been involved since or in any other capacity.”

