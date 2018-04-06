0 Police: Brevard County man caught second time trying to meet minor for sex

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 31-year-old Brevard County man is in jail accused of trying to make a date with an underage girl.

Cocoa police said it’s the second time this year he was caught by undercover detectives.

Police say the suspect told them, "I can't believe I did this again.”

Now, Lee Trikojat is facing new charges of trying to solicit a child by computer and traveling to meet a minor. His bond was revoked in his previous case, in which he was already out on bond.

Investigators said in each of the cases, the children Trikojat was trying to meet were really undercover investigators.

Police said they began communicating with Trikojat last month using social media. They said the suspect sent a private message to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl reading, “Hi, I found you on a young girl for older men group."

Weeks later, police said Trikojat revealed in another communication, "I should tell you I went to jail last year for meeting someone I thought was your age but it was police."

Some residents in the Canaveral Groves community where he lives were already aware of his latest arrest.

“I'm worried about the children of this community, and if it's the second time and he's being caught, it's obvious he doesn't care,” said Ashley Trinidad.

With the bond revoked in his previous case, he will stay in jail for now.

Detectives are pursuing federal charges in the investigation which could yield a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted in federal court.



