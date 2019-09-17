0 Police: Central Florida boy, 3, found sleeping in box on porch of New York home; parents missing

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A 3-year-old Central Florida boy was discovered sleeping in a box on the porch of a Buffalo, New York, home Monday morning, 1 mile from a charred vehicle containing human remains, the Buffalo Police Department said.

Investigators said the boy's parents and their friend are considered missing and that detectives are trying to determine whether the boy is connected to the vehicle.

Resident Lois Ausburger said she discovered the boy on her porch.

"I said, 'Where is your mom, honey?'" she said. "'He says, 'The car is on fire. The car is on fire.' That is all he kept saying. (He) said his mom is dead and 'I need help.'"

Investigators said they discovered the burned-out vehicle hours earlier. They said the fire was so hot and burned for so long that it extinguished itself.

Police said they are trying to identify the remains.

Zenaida Colon, the boy's grandmother, said she spoke with her son, Miguel Valentin, 31, on Saturday afternoon.

She said neither Valentin nor the boy's mother, Nicole Mersed, 24, mentioned traveling to New York, but they would sometimes go on road trips.

Colon said she flew from Orlando to Buffalo, New York, Monday evening to try to take her grandson, Noelvin, home, but he remains in the custody of Child Protective Services.

"I am praying that they return him today to us," she said. "It's all I want ... Please return him to us."

Colon said Valentin and Mersed have not been heard from since Sunday evening.

The Longwood Police Department told Channel 9 it had conducted a well-being check at Valentin's home.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Buffalo police at 716-851-4466.

