Police chief: Suspect dead, 1 killed, 2 police officers shot in Palm Bay

Update:

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Chief said two officers were shot when responding to a domestic disturbance Sunday afternoon.

Police Chief Mario Augello said around 2:07 p.m., police officers arrived at the 400 block of Forgal Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, police officers encountered an armed suspect, identified as a 24-year-old man.

According to the chief, the man and law enforcement fired, and two Palm Bay police officers were shot. They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Augello said the suspect fled the scene, but police officers chased him, and when they caught up to the man, they shot and killed him.

The chief praised local law enforcement agencies, including the Melbourne Police Department and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, for assisting with the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will continue investigating the incident.

Previous story:

The Palm Bay Police Department said it is working an “active incident” near Lexington and Americana.

They ask residents to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Media staging area will be at Eastwind Pentecostal Church at 1021 Emerson Drive NE https://t.co/MXkm8hwJRs — Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) January 28, 2024

No further details were provided at this time.

See a map of the location below:

