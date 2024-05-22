Police: Deadly crash closes stretch of I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate-4 in Orlando

The westbound lanes of I-4 near John Young Parkway have been shut down since before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The Orlando Police Department told Channel 9 that the crash involved someone on a motorcycle.

Police have not yet said who died or what led up to the crash.

As of 4:30 a.m., police said the westbound lanes of I-4 were shut down from LB McLeod Road to John Young Parkway.

OPD did not have an estimate of when this stretch would reopen to traffic.

Channel 9′s Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring traffic conditions around the crash.

