Police: Gunman at large after robbing Orlando convenience store employee

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating an early morning robbery at a convenience store.

Officers responded to Circle K on South Kirkman Road near Westgate Drive around 3 a.m. Friday.

Police said someone robbed a store employee at gunpoint and then took off.

Police said no one at the business was hurt during the incident.

At last report, officers were still trying to locate the gunman.

The Orlando Police Department has not released a description of the suspect.

Drone 9 flew live over the investigation on Eyewitness News This Morning.

Police broke down the crime scene around 6:30 a.m.

