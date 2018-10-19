  • Police investigate double homicide in Palm Bay

    By: Monique Valdes

    PALM BAY, Fla. - Police are investigating a double homicide in Palm Bay. 

    Officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Cotorro Road earl Friday for a report of a home invasion. 

    One person was found dead and another was taken to the hospital before being declared dead. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    No other details were released. 

