Police: Man arrested for murder stemming from 2001 child abuse case in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said they arrested a 44-year-old man Friday on murder charges stemming from a child abuse investigation dating back to 2001.

Police said that they arrested Gregory Fields in connection with the incident that happened Oct. 24, 2001, involving Saundra Young, who was only 2 years old at the time.

Young died Dec. 24, 2023, from her injuries, police said.

Fields is charged with first-degree murder and will be held without bail.

