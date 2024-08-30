Local

Police: Man arrested for murder stemming from 2001 child abuse case in Orlando

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Gregory Fields (WFTV)

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said they arrested a 44-year-old man Friday on murder charges stemming from a child abuse investigation dating back to 2001.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Police said that they arrested Gregory Fields in connection with the incident that happened Oct. 24, 2001, involving Saundra Young, who was only 2 years old at the time.

Young died Dec. 24, 2023, from her injuries, police said.

Fields is charged with first-degree murder and will be held without bail.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Father of 9-year-old tortured to death charged with manslaughter

©2024 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read