Police: Man arrested, others sought in string of Leesburg burglaries

LEESBURG, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with a rash of robberies at Leesburg businesses over the past week, officials with the police department said.
Police arrested 23-year-old Leonard Bostic after investigators said he served as an accessory to multiple robberies at Leesburg businesses, according to an arrest report.
At a Family Food Mart earlier this week, an armed, masked man robbed the store while Bostic was on the phone in the back of the store, surveillance video shows.
"He initially claimed was that he was just an innocent bystander at the store at the time that the robbery occurred,” said Joe Iozzi, spokesman for the Leesburg Police Department.
But police didn’t buy the story, saying they had evidence that told a different story.
Officials said Bostic was in on the robbery at the Family Food Mart, as well as at a KFC and B&M Suprette.
Though police arrested Bostic, investigators said they are still seeking the masked robber.
