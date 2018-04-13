McDonald's employee in Florida slaps customer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Video on social media shows a McDonald's employee in Florida yelling at a customer, coming from behind the cash register counter and slapping the customer, yanking the glasses off her face.
The incident took place at a McDonald’s in Jacksonville.
According to customers who witnessed the incident, the customer threw a cup of coffee at the employee, potentially prompting the altercation.
WATCH— A Jacksonville McDonald’s employee got in a customer’s face — and slapped her glasses off. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/zZ5o6MWUc7— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) April 13, 2018
While the employee can be heard screaming, "Did you throw that drink at me?!" customers say the employee's reaction was unprofessional.
"I'm speechless. I'm blown away by that one," said Eddie Ford, a customer. "I think it's totally unprofessional."
Ford said no matter what happened before the incident, it could have been avoided.
"Your job is customer service, and you come behind the counter and fight a consumer? That's crazy," Ford said. "You're the face of the company."
McDonald's has been contacted for a response but had not responded as of Friday morning.
Video of a confrontation at a #Jax McDonald's appears to show an employee coming out from behind the counter and slapping the glasses off a customer. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/hunAIoT3z4— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) April 13, 2018
