Man arrested in CHristmas Homicide in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department made an arrest in the homicide of 21-year-old Ja’Narre Suggs, who was shot on Christmas Day.

Curnelius A. Brown Jr. is accused of shooting Suggs early Christmas morning near the 800 block of W Silver Springs Place, according to OPD.

Brown Jr. faces charges including second-degree murder with a firearm, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

This shooting remains an active investigation.

