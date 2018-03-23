  • Man charged in death of man whose body was discovered at Kissimmee auto shop

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 44-year-old man was charged in the death of a man whose body was discovered earlier this month at an auto repair shop, the Kissimmee Police Department said.

    The body was discovered March 14 at Cheo Auto Repair on East Donegan Avenue near North Orange Blossom Trail, police spokeswoman Stacie Miller said.

    Angel Luis Olmeda-Rivera, who was already in the Osceola County Jail on burglary charges, was also charged with murder, Miller said.

    Read: Police offer reward for information after headless body found in Kissimmee

    Kissimmee Police Department
    Kissimmee Police Department

    The victim was identified, but his identity hasn't been disclosed, because detectives said they haven't been able to notify his relatives of his death.

    Detectives said they'd like to interview two unidentified men who briefly interacted with Olmeda-Rivera at the time of the victim's death.

    Workers at a neighboring auto repair shop told Channel 9 earlier this month that the body didn't have a head.

    Read: ‘There’s a body with no head:' Kissimmee police investigate after body found

    Kissimmee Police Department

    The death remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Anyone with information about the two potential witnesses' whereabouts is asked to call Kissimmee police at 407-846-3333 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man charged in death of man whose body was discovered at Kissimmee auto shop

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flames engulf 2 homes in Orange County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gov. Scott signs off on year-round daylight saving time measure

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving

  • Headline Goes Here

    Graphic video released of Orange County deputies reviving users…