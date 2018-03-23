Man charged in death of man whose body was discovered at Kissimmee auto shop

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 44-year-old man was charged in the death of a man whose body was discovered earlier this month at an auto repair shop, the Kissimmee Police Department said.
The body was discovered March 14 at Cheo Auto Repair on East Donegan Avenue near North Orange Blossom Trail, police spokeswoman Stacie Miller said.
Angel Luis Olmeda-Rivera, who was already in the Osceola County Jail on burglary charges, was also charged with murder, Miller said.
The victim was identified, but his identity hasn't been disclosed, because detectives said they haven't been able to notify his relatives of his death.
Detectives said they'd like to interview two unidentified men who briefly interacted with Olmeda-Rivera at the time of the victim's death.
Workers at a neighboring auto repair shop told Channel 9 earlier this month that the body didn't have a head.
The death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the two potential witnesses' whereabouts is asked to call Kissimmee police at 407-846-3333 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
