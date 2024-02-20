Police: Man found dead after being shot in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found dead after a shooting in Brevard County, Rockledge Police Department said.

The shooting happened on Feb. 19 in the parking lot of the Hammock Harbor Apartments off St. Andrews Drive in Brevard County.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:13 p.m.

Rockledge Police Department said they were called out to Hammock Harbor Apartments just after 7 p.m. last night.

The police arrived to find 22-year-old Israel Ramos Loredo in a black Yukon.

Loredo had been shot and would not survive his injuries, police said.

Misha Anderson, a resident in Rockledge, said, “It’s frightening because my kids could have been outside whether it was going to the car or anything they could have been outside.”

According to the police, Loredo had no criminal history and didn’t live in the apartment complex.

Investigators said they are actively pursuing leads that explain who shot Laredo.

This is not the first murder investigated at this complex; in April of 2022, Rockledge police responded to the parking lot where they found 29-year-old Torie O’Neal Lewis. He died before first responders could take him to the hospital.

