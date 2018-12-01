Police: Man's body discovered in burning car in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. - A man's body was discovered Friday evening in a burning car, the Palm Bay Police Department said.
Police were called shortly after 7 p.m. to Bucket Road Southwest and J.A. Bombardier Boulevard, Palm Bay police Lt. Mike Bandish said.
A woman who was with the man in the car was taken to a hospital to be treated for burns, Bandish said.
"We want to get the female treated, talk to her, try to piece it together and see what happened," he said.
The death and the fire remain under investigation.
No other details were given.
