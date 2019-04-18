  • Police: Man who shot into home grabbed K-9 by neck, fought with him

    By: Jason Kelly

    MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man who fled after shooting into a home Wednesday evening grabbed a K-9 by the neck and fought with him before being arrested, the Melbourne Police Department said.

    Police said they were called to a home on Buick Avenue near Croton and Sarno roads after Philip Spurlock, 23, shot into the home before driving away on a motorcycle.

    Investigators said detectives in unmarked vehicles followed Spurlock at a safe distance as he drove at speeds in excess of 80 mph in a zone where the speed limit was 35 mph.

    Police said Spurlock ditched the motorcycle at Lillian Drive and ran into the backyard of a home on Dordon Drive, where he tried to hide behind an air-conditioning unit.

    Investigators said a K-9 officer closed in on Spurlock, and Spurlock grabbed the K-9 dog, Brutus, around the neck with both hands and began to fight with him.

    Police said Spurlock was arrested and taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center to be treated for a dog bite.

    Spurlock was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless driving, resisting arrest without violence and offenses against a police dog.

    Police said the dog is OK.

