RIGHT NOW: Crews battle massive brush fire near homes in Brevard County

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters are battling a large brush fire Wednesday near Port Saint John, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

    Officials said the fire started in the area of Golfview Avenue and Flora Vista Place near Port Saint John.

    The Florida Forest Service said the brush fire was around 40 acres at 3:22 p.m. and grew to 200 acres around 4 p.m.

    The fast-moving fire is near structures in the area, including a horse farm, but it’s not clear if any homes have been evacuated.

