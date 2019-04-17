RIGHT NOW: Crews battle massive brush fire near homes in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters are battling a large brush fire Wednesday near Port Saint John, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
Officials said the fire started in the area of Golfview Avenue and Flora Vista Place near Port Saint John.
Related Headlines
The Florida Forest Service said the brush fire was around 40 acres at 3:22 p.m. and grew to 200 acres around 4 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Florida woman 'infatuated' with Columbine shooting prompts manhunt
- Man arrested, another on the run after SWAT standoff at apartment
- Okeechobee sheriff posts ‘Drug house closed' sign outside Florida home
- Puppy found tied in sheet, dumped at intersection in Melbourne
The fast-moving fire is near structures in the area, including a horse farm, but it’s not clear if any homes have been evacuated.
WFTV News has a crew headed to the fire to gather more information.
Big brush fires near the St. Johns River are spreading lots of smoke westward toward the I-4 corridor. Our live #Doppler9 shows the smoke very well wafting over Seminole and Orange counties. Live updates on this on @WFTV. pic.twitter.com/49uNQ9yi6g— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) April 17, 2019
4/17/19 | 3:58RT @FFS_Orlando: Brevard County - Update #3, size is 200 acres @ this time. Updates to follow. #FLFire #PortStJohn— Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) April 17, 2019
Scene of the brush fire in West Port Saint John. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #PortSaintJohn #Wildland pic.twitter.com/44rcmZr1cN— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) April 17, 2019
**BRUSH FIRE** area of Golfview/ Flora Vista. Port Saint John. Multi-Acre fire. Second alarm brush response requested by command. #BrushFire #PortSaintJohn #BCFR #BrevardsBravest— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) April 17, 2019
Brevard County - Update #2, size is 40 acres @ this time. Updates to follow. #FLFire— FFS_Orlando (@FFS_ORLANDO) April 17, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}