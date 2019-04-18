By: Kelly Healey , The Associated Press

0 Orlando woman charged in fatal drug-related shooting in Vermont, police say

BURLINGTON, Vt. - A 32-year-old Florida woman is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Burlington, Vermont, that left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Police said they believe the shooting was over a drug debt.

Lesine Woodson, of Orlando, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that include aiding in the commission of second-degree murder.

Woodson drove several people to the scene of the shooting, police said.

Police identified the man who was killed as 23-year-old Benzell Hampton.

Hampton was shot in the head during a gun fight with James Felix, 36, in a driveway on North Willard Street, police said.

Woodson was with Felix at the time of the shooting, police said.

Felix, of Florida, was shot multiple times and is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center, police said. He is expected to survive.

Woodson remains in custody without bail at the Vermont Department of Corrections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ARRESTED: Lesine Woodson, 32, in connection with the killing of Benzel Hampton. We will be announcing further developments in our murder investigation later this morning.

The motive for this afternoon's homicide appears to be narcotics-related at this time. The investigation continues. We are trying to ascertain if there are any additional suspects.



Anyone with information should call Detective Eric Dalla Mura at 802 540 2286.

