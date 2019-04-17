Alex Trebek provides update on health amid cancer battle

"Jeopardy!" host and beloved fan favorite Alex Trebek announced in a video update that he intends to be back after filming wrapped for the show's 35th season.
The game show host was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April.
A network official announced in a release that Trebek's plan for the next few months is to concentrate on his health over the next few months before getting back in the studio in July to tape shows for next season.
"I wanted to once again thank you for your continuing messages of encouragement and support, particulary the many cards I've received from young people," Trebek said in the video.
The 36th season of "Jeopardy!" will begin airing in September.
Trebek has hosted the show since 1984.
