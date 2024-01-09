Police: Ocala woman charged after bicyclist killed in crash

OCALA, Fla. — A woman from Ocala was arrested Monday, accused of being under the influence when police say she hit and killed a bicyclist with her car.

Ocala police officers responded to the 3100 block of NW Blitchton Rd. at approximately 6:35 p.m. Sunday for reports of a crash involving a car and a person who was riding a bike.

The bicyclist, later identified as 61-year-old Louis Osiel, died at the crash scene.

Ocala police blocked all westbound lanes of NW Blitchton Rd. from NW 27th Ave. to 32nd Ave. for several hours while they investigated the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

See a map below:

Investigators say the driver of the car, identified as 43-year-old Elizabeth Pizzonia, initially left the crash scene but quickly returned.

According to the police department, the responding officers noted that Pizzonia appeared to be impaired when she returned with bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the smell of alcohol on her breath.

Police say Pizzonia also failed multiple field sobriety tests and refused to provide a blood sample for testing or participate with a required breath test.

Investigators arrested Pizzonia and charged her with DUI-manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash with a death. She’s being held in the Marion County jail on no bond.

