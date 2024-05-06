Orlando police search for man who exposed himself to girl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for a man who is accused of exposing himself to a child in the Thorton Park area on Friday.

According to an Orlando Police Department release, the incident happened between 8:40 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday.

Police said the girl was walking to school when a white male, around six feet tall, in a blue sedan, approached the girl in his vehicle unclothed.

The victim walked away, and the vehicle attempted to follow her until she ran away.

The mother of the victim reported the incident to OPD.

Patrol officers were searching the area Sunday as detectives worked with the police department’s Crime Center to review surveillance cameras from nearby businesses and residents, according to the release.

It’s believed the suspect may have been in the area of the 7-Eleven on Summerlin Avenue prior to the incident, police said.

If you see the vehicle and or suspect, do not approach and call the police.

