6 stabbed including 4 girls stabbed at a movie theater in Massachusetts; suspect arrested

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A man is in custody following two stabbing incidents in Braintree and Plymouth, Massachusetts on Saturday.

The Braintree Police Department said on Saturday around 6 p.m., a man went into the AMC Braintree 10 past the ticket counter without paying and went into a theater. When he was inside, he reportedly ran into four young girls. He allegedly started to stab them without any warning.

After he was done with the attack, he ran out of the movie theater and fled the area, police said.

The girls were taken to the hospital for treatment, first responders said, according to WFXT. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The girls were between the ages of 9 to 17, police say.

Police reviewed some surveillance video from the AMC 10 and were able to retrace the suspect’s movements. Police said that he left the area in a Black SUV. Investigators found additional footage that provided them with the license plate of the SUV.

In addition to the girls who were stabbed, two others were stabbed an hour later at a McDonald’s in Plymouth, police said, according to CNN. The victims were only identified as a 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man. Both are also believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Massachusetts State Police pursued the SUV after the incident at the McDonald’s, WFXT reported. It eventually crashed in Sandwich. The driver was arrested, according to police.

The Connecticut State Police informed police that the suspect is linked to a death in their state, according to CNN. It has not yet been confirmed if the Connecticut case is connected to the one in Massachusetts.

The Connecticut death investigation reportedly happened Saturday. Connecticut State Police said they were responding to a disturbance call in a statement obtained by CNN. At the scene, investigators found a person who was pronounced dead. Their identity has not yet been confirmed.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

