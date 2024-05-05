What are the odds you have unclaimed property in Florida? Pretty good, actually

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state said it returned more than $34 million in unclaimed property to Floridians in April.

And officials in Tallahassee say there’s a still plenty to be spoken for.

“I want every cent of unclaimed property to be returned to its rightful owner as quickly as possible,” Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said.

READ: Allegiant Air to begin service from Orlando International Airport to these 3 cities

The state defines “unclaimed property” as a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner.

Patronis said the state is holding some type of property for an estimated one in five Floridians.

The most common types of unclaimed property include dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds, according to Florida Department of Financial Services.

READ: ‘It’s shameful’: Condo board asks residents to pay more than $20,000 in special assessment fees

In April, Patronis said Orlando ranked third out of Florida’s metro regions for the most property returned to residents.

April 2024 Unclaimed Property Returns by Region:

Tampa/St. Pete – $7.7 Million

Miami – $7.2 Million

Orlando – $6.2 Million

West Palm Beach – $5.2 Million

Jacksonville – $2.3 Million

Fort Myers/Naples – $2 Million

Tallahassee – $1.2 Million

Pensacola – $1.1 Million

Gainesville – $848,765

Panama City – $350,753

To check if you have unclaimed property, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group