0 Police: Purse-filled stolen SUV matches description in string of Publix snatchings

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Investigators said Tuesday that they've discovered a stolen SUV that they believe was used by purse snatchers who targeted shoppers in the parking lots at several Central Florida Publix stores.

Police said the vehicle was discovered in Orange County with several purses in it.

Gloria Ward, of Casselberry, said she's concerned about the recent rash of purse snatchings.

"My mother's 88 years old, and I don't want anything to happen to her, nor do I want anything to happen to me," she said. "They catch you off guard because you're not thinking about them. You're thinking about going home, fixing dinner, taking care of your family."

Police said a 55-year-old woman was putting groceries in her car Sunday afternoon and briefly turned away from her purse that she left in a shopping cart at the Casselberry Commons shopping plaza.

She told police that a white Ford Explorer pulled up and a man hanging out of a passenger window grabbed her purse before the driver drove away, investigators said.

On Friday, Orange County deputies disseminated a Crimeline bulletin that connected two purse snatchings that happened 10 days apart at a Publix store on South Alafaya Trail.

A purse was ripped from a victim's hands in both incidents, deputies said.

Police were seen patrolling the parking lot of the Casselberry Publix Tuesday night.

"I've learned to keep my purse close to me," Ward said. "And I've taken everything out of it that doesn't (need to be in there)."

A similar incident that happened there six weeks ago also involved an attempted carjacking.

Police said an arrest was made in that case, but it's unknown if the suspect was connected to the more recent string of incidents.

