Police report: another person was near scene of Altamonte Springs murder-suicide

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs Police Department released a recently redacted incident report about a murder-suicide that happened Monday night.

Wednesday, the department released reports stating that when officers got to the scene, an unnamed third person was there and that she said she was a friend, but there is no information about where she was when the shooting happened.

Monday, police were seen at the Villa Del Mar Apartment complex on Sabal Circle around 11:30 p.m.

Responding officers said they discovered Kimberly Martin and Willie Leigh in the bedroom. Both were in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to the head.

The incident reports said officers also saw a bullet hole in the wall near the bedroom, a bullet hole in the wall near the bedroom door, and a gun on top of a nightstand between them.

Police told Eyewitness News they are still working to find out who shot who before pulling the trigger on themselves while working to find out the relationship between Martin and Leigh.

Neighbors said the two were new to the area, and investigators said it all started from an argument.

