FDOT schedules maintenance on Coronado Beach Bridge in Volusia County

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — On Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation announced upcoming nighttime closures of the State Road 44 moveable bridge over the Indian River, also known as the Coronado Beach Bridge.

The closures are scheduled to take place starting Monday, May 13, through Thursday, May 16, from 7 p.m. each night until 7 a.m. the following morning.

According to FDOT, the closures are necessary to facilitate the replacement of hydraulic cylinders within the bridge that enable it to open and close, allowing marine traffic to pass safely.

The work is part of a larger maintenance project to eventually remove and replace all of the North Causeway Bridge’s hydraulic cylinders “to ensure uninterrupted service and extended functionality for years to come.”

The North Causeway (S.R. 44) Bridge in #NewSmyrnaBeach will close nightly on May 13-16. Closures begin at 7 p.m. and end at 7 a.m. the following morning. See detour map. Marine traffic will be maintained. For more: https://t.co/mwVX3KnpnK.@CityofNSB @VolusiaSheriff @NSBPolice pic.twitter.com/bbfBFRTFaX — FDOT District 5 (@MyFDOT_CFL) May 10, 2024

A detour will be in place for vehicle traffic, while access for marine traffic will be maintained at all times. Signs will also be in place directing drivers and pedestrians to a detour using the nearby South Causeway Bridge.

In addition to the South Causeway Bridge, the detour will use U.S. 1, Live Oak Street, Canal Street, Riverside Drive, and Lytle Ave. on the west side of the bridge.

On the beachside, the detour will use Peninsula Ave. Flagler Ave., Atlantic Ave. and East 3rd Ave.

Local traffic will still be able to access properties along North Causeway between Riverside Drive and the North Causeway Bridge during the closures. An alternate route for low-speed vehicles like golf carts will not be provided due to the overnight timing of the closures, FDOT said.

For more information about the project, click here.

