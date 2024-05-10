Demolition begins at abandoned historic school in Lake County

LEESBURG, Fla. — Crews are in the process of demolishing a historic school in Lake County.

The Lee School opened in 1915, but it’s been abandoned for about 15 years.

Developers were planning to repurpose the space for apartments or offices, but those plans never materialized.

However, now once the site is demolished, homes will be built there.

The Leesburg Historical Society was able to save some of the contents inside the building.

