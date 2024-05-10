St. Cloud settles with contractor over botch brick road project

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The Saint Cloud City Council has accepted a mediated settlement with a contractor.

The city hired Cathcart Construction to install bricks as part of its downtown revitalization project.

A year after the work was done, it announced plans to sue, saying the cracks, potholes, and ongoing repairs were not what taxpayers paid for.

Under the settlement, the city will withhold $200,000 of the nearly half-million dollars it had not paid Cathcart for the project.

That money will be used to replace the bricks on 10th Street with asphalt.

