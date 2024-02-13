St. Cloud says damaged new roadways are not what taxpayers were promised

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — People who have driven through St. Cloud may have noticed issues in the city’s new roads.

The city is now going after the contractor that built them.

City officials said the condition of the roads is not what taxpayers were promised.

Residents said rain pushes up the sand underneath the brick, causing the road to sink.

Channel 9 reached out to the contractor, but they declined to comment.

The city says the two sides are currently in mediation.

