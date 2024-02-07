ST. Cloud residents fear traffic study could put some homes in more danger

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A traffic study along 5th Street in St. Cloud could alter the way a section of the neighborhood looks in the future.

The city said it conducted a traffic stop to evaluate existing traffic on 5th Street and to look for improvements after city council members asked staff to explore ways to improve traffic safety concerns in the grid.

“The city hasn’t communicated with us. I had no idea what this is about until this young lady just told me,” said Richard Ortiz, Homeowner.

Ortiz said he found out after driving past an electronic road sign on Lake Shore.

Read: Police: City worker assigned to Orlando school accused of inappropriate relationship with child

The study went from 5th and Brown Chapel to Mississippi Avenue, the problem for homeowners is they fear the project will take away their city easement and put back the road to the property line.

“I don’t think it does anything that promotes smoother traffic transitions because there is no traffic on 5th Street,” said Tugce Figeac, homeowner.

The city said it will work in two phases. Phase one it will put in 4-way stops at the intersections with Georgia, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Ohio, keep the existing 4-way stops at Brown Chapel and Columbia, and convert the existing 2-way stops at Florida and Dakota to 4-way stops.

Read: NHC to issue new ‘experimental’ tropical forecast cone next hurricane season; read what that means

Phase two would add mini roundabouts in the intersections of Georgia, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Ohio, with no time frame for the start of the project.

“I don’t think it does anything that promotes smoother traffic transitions because there is no traffic on 5th Street.

All other 5th Street intersections are recommended to become north-south 2-way stops (meaning state street traffic would stop.)

Read: Armed man killed while charging Orange County deputies identified

The city will hold a public workshop on February 19th from 5-7 pm at city hall.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group