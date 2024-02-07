NHC to issue new ‘experimental’ tropical forecast cone next hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said it plans to issue a new tropical forecast graphic during the next hurricane season.

The NHC said the “experimental Tropical Cyclone Forecast Cone Graphic” will begin on or around Aug. 15.

Officials said the new graphic will include “inland tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings for the continental U.S.”

NHC officials said that research shows the change will help communicate inland wind risk during tropical cyclone events.

Officials hope the change will also help to not overcomplicate the current version of the graphic with too much data.

NHC said it will be looking for feedback from the public while the new graphics are in an “experimental phase.”

The current forecast graphics will also be made available during the upcoming hurricane season.

