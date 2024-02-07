Police: City worker assigned to Orlando school accused of inappropriate relationship with child

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that a school resource officer assigned to Jones High School was notified Tuesday about an alleged inappropriate relationship involving an adult and a child.

Police said the suspect, Darius Barker, is employed by the city of Orlando through the “My Brother’s Keeper” initiative and is assigned to Orange County Public Schools’ Academic Center for Excellence.

Investigators said Barker was a former Orlando Police Department officer who was assigned as a school resource officer at Jones High School.

In July 2022, Barker resigned while under investigation in lieu of termination for an unrelated case, police said.

OPD said the latest case is being investigated by its Special Victims Unit.

The agency said it has notified OCPS of the investigation, which is ongoing. It said charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

