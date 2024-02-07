New UF report highlights trends in fatal shark bites

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File recently released a report that indicates that shark bites are consistent with recent trends -- but there was a small spike in fatalities.

The ISAF confirmed that of the 69 reported incidents of unprovoked shark bites worldwide in 2023, 10 were fatal.

Over the past five years, the average number of shark bites worldwide has held steady at 63.

Read: Wendy’s is giving away free cheeseburgers this week

The United States accounted for 36 unprovoked shark bites, comprising 52% of incidents worldwide. Two of those bites were fatal.

Florida saw 16 shark bites, the highest among all states.

Read: NHC to issue new ‘experimental’ tropical forecast cone next hurricane season; read what that means

The ISAF’s report primarily focused on unprovoked attacks, defined as those occurring in a shark’s natural habitat without human provocation.

According to the ISAF, the most common victim activity for provoked shark bites was spearfishing. It also said the majority of unprovoked bites occur when sharks misidentify humans as prey.

Read: Taylor Swift threatens legal action against UCF student over tracking her private jet

Most shark bites typically occur during the summers in the Northern and Southern hemispheres, coinciding with increased human activity in warmer waters.

The ISAF said that higher shark bite rates relate with increased human presence in the water, rather than increased shark aggression.

Sharks typically swim away after a single bite, although species like great white and tiger sharks can inflict fatal injuries with a single bite.

Our annual shark bite report for 2023 is now available online. There were a total of 69 recorded, consistent with recent trends, and an uptick in the number of fatalities.



Full story and data: https://t.co/pg3uFDGNZJ



Summary report: https://t.co/K18ueW3rAO pic.twitter.com/CdfRJxbmt7 — Florida Museum (@FloridaMuseum) February 5, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 89 9 of Florida's most dangerous animals (WFTV)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Courtesy: Kem McNair

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13

©2024 Cox Media Group