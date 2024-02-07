Taylor Swift threatens legal action against UCF student over tracking her private jet

ORLANDO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida student said he has received a cease and desist letter from Taylor Swift’s attorneys.

Jack Sweeney said he tracks flights of private jets using public data from the FAA.

He often includes estimates of carbon emissions from each flight on social media.

And recent headlines have scrutinized the singer’s carbon footprint.

Sweeney also tracks the private jets of Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and other public figures.

