  • Police search for missing Ocala woman

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - A search is underway for a missing 39-year-old woman, the Ocala Police Department said Thursday.

    Officers are searching for Victoria Fiorillo, who's about 5 feet 7 inches and 200 to 300 pounds, police said.

    Read: Deputies: Man who broke into Marion County home to drink water, remove lights says he was being chased

    "She is wearing a hospital gown, no shoes and has a bandage on her head," investigators said in a tweet.

    No other details were given.

    Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Ocala police at 352-369-7000.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police search for missing Ocala woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Best of the best,' Sheriff says of 2 Florida deputies shot, killed at…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Communities heartbroken following deaths of 2 Gilchrist deputies

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orange County mayor pushes for ordinance to allow county to impose…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Best Orlando food trucks