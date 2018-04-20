OCALA, Fla. - A search is underway for a missing 39-year-old woman, the Ocala Police Department said Thursday.
Officers are searching for Victoria Fiorillo, who's about 5 feet 7 inches and 200 to 300 pounds, police said.
"She is wearing a hospital gown, no shoes and has a bandage on her head," investigators said in a tweet.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Ocala police at 352-369-7000.
