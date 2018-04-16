  • Deputies: Man who broke into home to drink water, remove lights claims he was being 'chased'

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man who says he broke into an Ocala home because he was being chased has been arrested, Marion County deputies said.

    Erick Russell Miller, 31, was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of breaking into a home in the 9600 block of SW 32nd Court, deputies said.

    Miller told investigators he ran into the home because he was being chased by people. He drank a bottle of water and then began to arm himself with kitchen knives and removed the night lights from the power outlets to hide from “the people who were chasing him,” deputies said. 

    A stack of quarters and dimes were left on the front patio. Miller told deputies he took the change out of his pockets because the coins were making too much noise, investigators said.

    One of the people inside the home attempted to hold Miller at gunpoint. He left the home and was caught a short time later, deputies said.

    Miller could not give deputies any names or descriptions of the people he says were chasing him. 
     
    Miller has been charged with armed burglary of dwelling.

