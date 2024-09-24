Police: Student arrested for school bombing threat in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Clermont Police Department said that it received a report of a student making a school bomb threat in Lake County.

Police said the student made a threat over a text message to set a bomb off at Real Life Christian Academy.

CPD said after an investigation was launched, the student was identified and charged with written or electronic threats to kill.

Investigators said the student was placed in secure detention with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

