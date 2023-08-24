Police: Van approached children in Eustis, driver sought

EUSTIS, Fla. — Eustis police are looking for the driver of a van involved in what they’re calling a suspicious incident.

Police said on Wednesday afternoon, a white van stopped next to two elementary school-aged children along Key Avenue in Eustis.

The driver told the kids that their dad sent him to pick them up, Eustis police said.

READ: Tropical system to develop in Gulf of Mexico, could impact Florida next week

In a social media post, police described the driver as having a gray beard and wearing blue glasses.

They also released a surveillance photo of a van they believe could be linked to the alleged incident.

READ: Man shoots stepdaughter before turning gun on himself, Port Orange police say

Investigators are asking anyone who might recognize the van to contact the Eustis Police Department at 352-357-4121.

Callers can reference the following case number: E23082277.

READ: Vivek Ramaswamy takes center stage, plus other key moments from first Republican debate

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group