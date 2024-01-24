Popular eyewear retailer to open new store in Waterford Lakes

ORLANDO, Fla. — You won’t believe your eyes at what a new store in the Waterford Lakes Town Center is being to its customers.

The new store, Warby Parker, is a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand focused on vision for all, providing high-quality prescription eyewear, contacts, and vision tests at a fraction of the cost.

“We’re excited to expand our retail presence in Florida with our 19th store in the state,” said Sandy Gilsenan, Chief Retail and Customer Experience Officer at Warby Parker. “Our goal is to always meet our customers where they are, and we’re thrilled to join The Waterford Lakes Town Center making it more convenient for the Orlando community to access affordable, holistic vision care in one place.”

The eye-opening retail store is set to open in early Feb. 2024.

For additional information on Warby Parker. Waterford Lakes Town Center, and other events, CLICK HERE.

