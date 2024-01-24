‘It is creepy’: Winter Park residents are on edge after a slew of ‘dinnertime burglaries’

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Police in Winter Park are on high alert after a series of break-ins in the neighborhood.

The incidents happened on Mayfield Avenue and nearby streets, police said.

Surveillance video showed three men wearing similar clothes and facemasks enter a home from a backyard.

The Winter Park Police Department said Wednesday that in just three weeks, there have been eight reports of burglaries in the same area.

“We are asking neighbors to share their security camera footage to help us search for the suspects,” said Lisa Suepat, a police spokeswoman. “Keep an eye out for any suspicious activity in your area, and call 911 if you see something.”

Long-time residents said they heard about the burglaries, but they did not know there had been so many cases.

“It is creepy,” said Yvonne Vessel, who has lived in the area for more than 40 years. “It gives you a creepy feeling to find out that people have been checking your house out. It shows the level of confidence and aggression on part of the burglars.”

Police referred to the incidents as “dinnertime burglars,” because of the time at which they happen -- typically between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., when residents are usually at home.

“It was our next-door neighbors who were broken into,” said David Bornstein, who lives across from the burglarized home. “The guys broke a sliding door glass in the back and got into the house. We heard nothing.”

Police are asking residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the area.

